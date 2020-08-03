First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,437 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.07. 3,087,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

