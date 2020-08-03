FormFactor’s (FORM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

