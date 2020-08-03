Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 22,974 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

