Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $105,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,374,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 25,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,059. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

