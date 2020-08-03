Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. 122,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

