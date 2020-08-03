Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 41,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. 1,476,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.