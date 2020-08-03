Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187,205 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

V stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 681,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.