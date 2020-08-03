Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,065 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.02.

Shares of T traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

