Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,478,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64. The company has a market capitalization of $656.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

