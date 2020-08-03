Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $77.29 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $57.51. 436,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.