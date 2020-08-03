Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,673 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after buying an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.26. 803,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

