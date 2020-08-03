Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $151,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $325.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

