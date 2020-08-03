GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $762,221.25 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $762,221.25 and approximately $362.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00520729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,233.62 or 0.98490814 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

