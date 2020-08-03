Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $71.87. 428,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

