Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,874. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

