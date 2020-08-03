Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,201 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 111.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

