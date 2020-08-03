Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,869,000 after buying an additional 2,408,258 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,007,000 after purchasing an additional 926,621 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,092,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,740,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.59. 83,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,832. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

