Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,887 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.51. 455,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

