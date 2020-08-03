Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 33,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,884,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

