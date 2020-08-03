Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $9,464,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $208,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.01. 272,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

