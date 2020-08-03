Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,205,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,589,968. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average is $204.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.