Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.6% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 537,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

