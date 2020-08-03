Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.16. 2,625,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.