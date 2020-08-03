Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

NYSE T remained flat at $$29.58 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26,532,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

