Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IVW traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 333,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

