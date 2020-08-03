Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. 577,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

