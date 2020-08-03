Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $908,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

