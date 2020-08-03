Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,335. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

