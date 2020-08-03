Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 581 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

