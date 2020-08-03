Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,363,000 after acquiring an additional 483,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 498,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

