Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

