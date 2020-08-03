Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.97. The company had a trading volume of 798,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.