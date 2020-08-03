Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,726 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $83.17. 41,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.