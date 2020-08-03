Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,138,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.