Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.39. 154,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,000. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

