Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.78. 1,933,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

