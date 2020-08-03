Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $7,793,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 158,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,466.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 115,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.29. 112,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,848. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

