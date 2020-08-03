Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 367,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

