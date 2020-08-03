Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 181 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 455.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 498.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.82. 175,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 200.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

