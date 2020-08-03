Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 61 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.29.

Shares of COST traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.14. 148,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.74 and a 200-day moving average of $306.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

