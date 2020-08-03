Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 201,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,739,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $16.41 on Monday, hitting $441.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.19 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

