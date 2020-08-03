Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

