Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,244.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,110,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,077 shares of company stock valued at $122,081,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.15. The company had a trading volume of 483,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,993. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.44, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.