Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 866.8% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.62. 16,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.