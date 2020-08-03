Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,256 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after buying an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.74. 56,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

