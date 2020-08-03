Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 227,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.