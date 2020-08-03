HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

HENKY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.75. 12,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

