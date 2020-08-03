Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.48. 1,199,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

