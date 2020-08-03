Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $2,081,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 520,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in eBay by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,058 shares of company stock worth $2,565,015. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,754,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935,885. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

