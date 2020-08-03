Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,020,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 877.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

